Sindhu felicitates Christians on Christmas

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu has extended warmest wishes for a peaceful, as well as a happy Christmas to the whole Christian community.

In his message on Christmas eve and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sindhu said that Quaid-e-Azam was the greatest champion of human rights of the minorities of sub-continent as the purpose for the creation of Pakistan was to ensure full rights of speech and worship for everyone.

The minister said, “Together, we will continue to seek to build as a true nation of which our forebears dreamt, embracing the values, possibilities and responsibilities contained in that dream.”

The minister said that Christmas is a time of celebrations, of closeness and of hope and to help and join the vulnerable and poor families in its celebrations promoting the brotherhood, religious harmony, compassion and tolerance.

He said that the birth of Jesus Christ resonate to us in the present circumstances, holding as it has a message for everyone, regardless of their circumstances or faith.

Sindhu said that Christian community is playing a pivotal role in the progress of the country and serving in every department including national defence and presenting countless sacrifices for the country.

He applauded the initiatives taken by the government to ensure equal opportunities for minorities.