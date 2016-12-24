Railways, Bestway Cement sign MoU for coal transportation

Pakistan Railways (PR) and Bestway Cement Company on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for transportation of coal.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here and the agreement was signed by Pakistan Railways Chief Marketing Manager Abdul Hameed Razi and Bestway Cement Company Senior Marketing Manager Syed Kamran Faisal.

Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and other railway official were also present on the occasion. Under the MoU, coal would be transported from Port Muhammad Bin Qasim and Bin Qasim Railway Station to Usman Khattar and Pind Dadan Khan railway station.

Initially, the MoU had been signed for six months, which could be further extended by six months. Bestway Cement would deposit Rs 150 million to Pakistan Railways under the head of FDA.

Every month 14,000 tonnes of coal would be transported from Port Muhammad Bin Qasim and Bin Qasim Railway station to Usman Khattar railway station while approximately 6,000 tonnes of coal would be transported to Pind Dadan Khan railway station.

Loading and unloading would be the responsibility of the Bestway Cement Company.

The railways minister, speaking on the occasion, said that the railway administration was working day and night to provide best facilities to passengers and to increase its income. Freight sector was being given special attention, he added.