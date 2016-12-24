Quaid did not want Pakistan be a theocratic state, says Zardari

On the eve of the 141st birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, former President Asif Ali Zardari said in a message that Jinnah wanted a democratic and progressive state and not a theocratic one.

“A central thought of the Father of the Nation Mohammed Ali Jinnah in creating Pakistan was that it will be a democratic and progressive state and not a theocratic one in which thoughts and actions of individuals are controlled by a few in the name of ideology,” Zardari said.

He asked people to pledge to remain focused on the central principles for which the country was created by its founding fathers.

Constitutionalism, rule of law, equality and equal opportunities for all citizens, without any prejudice of religion, cast and creed are the guiding principles behind the creation of Pakistan, he further said.

He was of the view that there is a need for introspection in the direction the state has taken as ideology and religion are being misused to negate the pristine principles of the state and to stifle dissent and free expression.