Principles of Jinnah beacon for youth: Irfan Siddiqui

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, on Saturday said that principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the beacon for youth and youth should follow his teachings.

He was addressing the participants during an event in a connection with Quaid Day celebration at Lok Virsa.

He said Jinnah is our national hero and seasoned politician of the world and added that the personality of Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be remembered in golden words in our national narrative.

He taught us through his conduct and teachings that all the problems can be overcome with strong determination and consistency, he added.

He urged the youth to follow the ideals and principles of Jinnah to achieve the goals of progress and prosperity for the country.

Irfan Siddiqui said local and regional languages should be included in the national curriculum to promote harmony among the provinces.

He appreciated the performance of students and said that these children have given us a lesson of harmony, love and unity with their performances.