Police trace 24 murder cases in 2016

Islamabad police traced twenty-four blind murder cases so far in 2016, the police spokesman said.

The police collected vital evidence against the culprits and submitted challans of these cases into concerned courts, a police source said on Saturday.

He said that heads of Islamabad police has assigned special task to all the police stations in Islamabad to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims on priority.

The source said there is no alternative to life; however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

Islamabad police including, homicide unit, especially constituted for investigation of murder cases worked hard to trace the blind murder cases.

Police succeeded to trace 24 murders and nabbed 63 accused involved after collecting forensic, as well as other vital evidences.

Islamabad police chief has further directed all Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens, the source maintained.

Latest resources and investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases, the source said.