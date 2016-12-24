PM wishes Christians Merry Christmas

Lauds minorities’ patriotism, role for national development

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has wished the Christians living in Pakistan and across the world a ‘Merry Christmas’ and appreciated the patriotism and dedicated role of minorities in Pakistan for peace, development and prosperity of the country.

“I am immensely happy to note that minorities in Pakistan are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance including serving in the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Christmas.

He said such a dedicated role of minorities reflected the communal harmony and profound cohesion between all faiths practised across the length and breadth of the country.

He viewed that Christmas reminded us of the values that Jesus Christ lived with during his own life. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion, he added.

He said Christmas was a time for celebration filled with family and friends, warmth and cheerful moments. It is also a time to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal massage of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity, he added.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan enshrined the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and safeguarded the legitimate interests of minorities.

The Quaid had, right from the first day of creation of Pakistan unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin.