PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces on Quaid’s anniversary

Says ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ should be our guiding principles



Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has urged the nation to forge unity in its ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law.

“Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan. Let the Quaid’s principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ be the guiding principles for all of us, as a nation,” the prime minister said on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on Sunday.

He said the whole nation was thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing it with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland.

The prime minister viewed that even today, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a source of inspiration and guidance for all, because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities.

“It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction. He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach,” he remarked.

He prayed to Allah for giving the nation the strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by our great Quaid.