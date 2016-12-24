Pakistan-Turkey FTA negotiations make headway

Pakistan and Turkey held their fifth round of the negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and achieved progress on the tariff lines proposed for concessions by the both sides.

In the negotiations held in Ankara from December 21 to 23, the Pakistani delegation was headed by Ministry of Commerce Additional Secretary Mian Asad Hayauddin and included officials of ministries of Commerce, Industries and Textiles, Federal Board of Revenue and Engineering Development Board, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The sessions were also attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood. The Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Undersecretary, Ministry of Economy Husnu Dilemre and was assisted in talks by the officials of ministries of economy, and customs and trade, besides and Directorate General of Imports.

Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul was also present in the talks. Both sides undertook discussions on agreement on goods, agreement on services and agreement on investment. Considerable progress was made during the talks on all these agreements.

During the talks held in cordial environment, substantial progress was achieved on the tariff lines proposed for concessions by the both sides.

Keeping in view the directives and earnest desire of the highest leadership, both sides agreed to hold next round of talks in Islamabad at the earliest possible date.