No equipment installed at FGPC for 15 years

Most of the equipment installed at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) is over 15 years old, as no new machinery was purchased because of ban on procurement, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary told the Upper House.

He said that the ban was lifted in the financial year 2013-14 and after that the hospital purchased the equipment within the sanctioned allocated budget.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in his question submitted to the Senate asked the CADD minister that what steps were taken by the government to equip the federal government hospitals with the latest equipment.

Dr Tariq, in his written reply, stated that a PC-I was forwarded to CADD regarding up-gradation of Radiology department at FGPC, with latest equipment i.e. CT-scan, MRI with the cost of Rs364.50 million.

Besides, he said that PC-I of Strengthening of Maternal and Child Health Care Services at the Polyclinic with the cost of Rs35 million is under process.

Another project named “Replacement & Purchase of Equipment (R.P.E) through counter value fund from Japan was also approved by CDWP with the cost of Rs. 298.820 million, but the funds were not released due to non-finalisation of guidelines for disbursement of funds by the Embassy of Japan and the Finance Division.

Now that is at final stage, after this, the funds will be released to this hospital against the said project and it will also help to equip the hospital with the latest machinery, he added.

However, as per Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is concerned, Dr Tariq replied that machinery worth millions of Rs1767.139 have been procured in various components of the hospital during 2014-2016.

He said that the equipment has been purchased through various projects and regular budget during the last 12 years.

Dr Tariq said that a proposal for updating machinery and equipment at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) has been sent to the CADD ministry. However, he added that the present equipment at the hospital was kept in running condition through regular preventive maintenance.

The CADD minister said that equipment has been purchased recently in the Federal general Hospital, a secondary care hospital, for improving its services.

He said that 3 infusion pump, 4 Pulse oximeter, 14 oxygen flow meter wall mounted, 16 oxygen flow meter cylinder, 4 ECG machines and 3 defibrillator, 1 X-Ray machine Shimedzu Japan, 1 set of septoplasty, 1 gynae minor O.T light, an anaesthesia machine, blood collection mixer, and tube seller have been purchased for various departments of the federal general hospital.