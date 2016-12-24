Minister Raja Ishfaq Sarwar visits CDA

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters on Saturday.

On this occasion, a high-level meeting was held which discussed the water supply issue in the Labour Colony, Taxila, being managed by the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz, CDA Member Planning and Design Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Member Engineering Shahid Sohail, Water Supply director, Punjab Labour Department director and other officers of relevant formations.

During the meeting, it was decided that a committee comprising of the officers of Punjab Labour Department, CDA and MCI would be constituted which will submit workable plans in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar said that Punjab government is working for welfare of low-paid employees, especially the labour class, on war footing basis, and in this context, all relevant formations are being approached so that quality residential facilities could be provided to low-paid employees.

He said that main purpose of his meeting with the mayor of Islamabad is to provide clean drinking water to the residents Labour Colony, Taxila.

The provincial minister appreciated the commitment and the will of the mayor of Islamabad and chairman CDA, and other officers for attending the meeting scheduled even on weekly holiday.

The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that after assuming the responsibility as the mayor, we listed provision of clean drinking water in the city at top of our priority index.

He assured full cooperation and support of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA for providing clean drinking water to the colony.

He directed the officers of Engineering Wing, Water Management Wing and committee members to devise a comprehensive plan and to submit their workable recommendations so that practical steps could be taken in this regard.

Ishfaq Sarwar thanked the mayor for his cooperation to resolve this issue.