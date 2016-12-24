Man shot dead by FC in Kohistan

A 23-year-old man was shot dead as Frontier Corps (FC) personnel fired at crowds in Kohistan on Saturday

Station House Officer (SHO) Dasu Muhammad Haq Hashmi told local media that the FC personnel and locals clashed over the alleged assault of a taxi driver. An FC convoy on routine patrol at the Karakoram Highway reportedly hit a taxi leading to an argument between them.

Crowds gathered as FC men beat up the driver after he stopped them, locals said. As crowds gathered, FC men resorted to aerial firing killing a 23-year-old.

Locals have blocked the Karakoram Highway to protest the killing of Farooq and are chanting slogans against FC personnel, eyewitnesses and police confirmed.

The Karakoram Highway is a major trade route which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the protest has impacted the flow of traffic.