The laptop distribution ceremony for MPhil and PhD passing-out scholars of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hailing from South Punjab would be held on December 26 at its regional office.

According to a handout, issued on Saturday, laptops would be awarded on merit.

Various scholars including Abdul Aziz Mughal, Mureed Ghous, Raees Iqbal, Rashid Yaqoob and Shabana Bashir would be given laptops during the ceremony.