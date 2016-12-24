Judiciary will not be pressurised, says Justice Saqib Nisar

Justice Saqib Nisar who will become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan on December 31 said the judiciary would not take any pressure and everyone would see what transparency is.

Addressing a ceremony for the Lahore Bar, Justice Nisar stressed that shortcuts do not lead to the right destination.

Referring to being nominated as CJP he said, “He would not fall short of fulfilling his obligations.”

After assuming charge as the top judge in the country, Justice Saqib Nisar will hear the Panama Leaks case which was adjourned until the first week of January.

The case which will be heard from the beginning and the new bench will be constituted by Justice Nisar.