Islamabad enthusiastically looking forward to Christmas

By SALMAN ASHRAF

More than 80,000 Christians in the federal capital will celebrate 25th December as their ‘Bara Din’ or the birthday of Jesus Christ with religious zeal and enthusiasm.

Christmas celebrations for many nations include the installation and lighting of Christmas trees, the hanging of Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings, candy canes, and the creation of nativity scenes depicting the birth of Jesus.

Christmas carols may be sung and stories told about such figures as the baby Jesus and St Nicholas, commonly known as Santa Claus.

The exchange of Christmas card greetings and presents, and special religious observances such as a midnight mass or vespers on Christmas Eve, the burning of a yule log add colours to the festivities to the occasion.

Christianity is the second largest religious minority community in Pakistan after Hindus. The total number of Christians in Pakistan was approximately 2,800,000 in 2008 or 1.6pc of the total population. Of these, approximately half are Roman Catholic and the other half are Protestant.

Christians celebrate Christmas by going from house to house singing carols, and in return, the family offers something to the choir. The money collected from such carols is used for charity works or is given to the church. Their homes are decorated with local Christmas handicrafts while artificial stars signifying the Star of Bethlehem are hung on rooftops.

Christmas celebrations are also popular with the urban middle class in the country with hotels, cafes, restaurants and theme parks hosting festivities and special events.

The joyous occasion of Christmas fills the atmosphere in churches with festive vibe and traditions of Christmas.

There are nearly a half-dozen Christian colonies in the federal capital in sectors G-7, G-8, F-6, F-7, I-9 and H-9.

“This is the only occasion which brings happiness to local Christian community”, Sajid Maseeh, a resident of sector G-7 said.

The areas which are inhabited by the Christians have been completely decorated. The churches are adorned with fairy lights, colourful lights, and traditional Christmas trees.

“We decorate Christmas tree in our home with ornaments and visit family members and friends to greet and exchange some gifts and greeting cards.” Nisar gill said.

Young girls and boys have prepared Christmas tableaus and will sing carols in various educational institutions in order to celebrate the festivity of the season.