Imran dubs NAB’s plea bargain scheme ‘shameful’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has expressed that the NAB’s scheme of plea bargaining with thieves is ‘shameful’.

He expressed this while chairing party’s meeting at Bani Gala and let it be known that NAB has practically transformed into a constitutional institution involved in the guardianship of corruption.

The meeting also said that the news associated with Iftikhar Durrani and Faisal Javed are baseless and was sending a wrong message to the public.

PTI Chairman said that bringing the regulators under the subordination of ministries was a new way to loot money.

Imran Khan also revealed that the report from Justice Faiz Essa [on Quetta carnage] is a charge sheet against the government and that they would raise voice over it on every platform.