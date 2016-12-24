Govt strives to promote interfaith harmony: Mamnoon

Wishes Merry Christmas

President Mamnoon Hussain has stated that the present democratic government was striving to promote interfaith harmony and discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.

He said the role of the Christian community in the progress and prosperity of our country was unforgettable and their patriotism was appreciated.

“We believe that Christian community will continue to play a vibrant role in the progress and prosperity of their motherland,” the president said in his message on the occasion of Christmas.

The president extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and all over the world on this joyous occasion on the behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

He said the Christmas festival was not only a day to celebrate Christ’s birth but also to follow his teachings of love, peace and tolerance.

“It is our responsibility to disseminate his universal message to make the world full of peace,” he added.

The president said Jesus Christ was equally revered by both the Christians and Muslims alike and is regarded as the chosen messenger of God.

“We believe that his teachings are a beacon of light not only for Christian community but also for the whole humanity.”