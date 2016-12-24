Foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

The foolproof security arrangements have been finalised for the Christmas celebration on Sunday.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that five superintendents police (SP), 14 DSP, 13 inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors (SI), 352 ASI, 168 head constables and 3,000 constables have been deputed to perform security duty.

He said that teams of Elite Force will also remain active at all entry and exit points of the district, to keep eye on suspects and avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also established special Christmas bazaars at seven places in the district to ease Christian community for Christmas celebrations.

A spokesman of the local administration said that Christmas bazaars had been set up and functionalised at Pinto Ground Warispura, Christian Town Eid Gah road Faisalabad, Shamspura opposite Church Tandlianwala, Soling Bazaar Jaranwala, Khurarianwala, Liaqat Park Sammundri and Chak Jhumra Catholic Church.

DCO reviews security:

Meanwhile, in Sialkot, District Coordination Officer (DCO) Dr Asif Tufail said, in a meeting to review the security arrangements on the Christmas Eve, the district police have arranged fool-proof security measures for the protection of churches on Christmas.

Christian religious leaders and scholars including Nelson Azeem, former MNA, and Muhammad Ejaz Noori, chairman of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR), while addressing the separate meetings, said that the minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in the country.

They said the government had ensured that full rights were given to all the ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan.