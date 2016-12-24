Dar urges timely completion of different CPEC projects

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says China Pakistan Economic Corridor will provide a major impetus to Pakistan's economy and enable higher, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
This, he said, while reviewing matters related to the upcoming Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee meetings and CPEC in Islamabad.
The Planning, Development and Reforms secretary briefed the meeting on implementation status of various projects under CPEC.
The Economic Affairs Division Secretary also briefed on the development assistance for ongoing and upcoming CPEC projects. The minister urged all the stakeholders to ensure timely and successful completion of various CPEC projects.