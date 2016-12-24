Criminal activities continue in Lahore

12 hours ago BY Web Desk
robbery

Criminal activities have continued to prevail in Lahore as dacoit’s looted cash and jewellery from residents in different localities.

A resident’s house was robbed as Rs4.80 lac were stolen, while suspects also grabbed Rs50, 000 from another house in Kahna.

In another locality, dacoits fled the scene after stealing Rs70,000 from a store in Gulshan Ravi, Rs2 lac from a family in Sanda, Rs1 lac from a citizen in Factory Area and Rs2 lac from a resident’s house in Township.

Similarly, police stations have been bombarded with cases of motorcycles being stolen.



Top