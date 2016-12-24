Criminal activities continue in Lahore

Criminal activities have continued to prevail in Lahore as dacoit’s looted cash and jewellery from residents in different localities.

A resident’s house was robbed as Rs4.80 lac were stolen, while suspects also grabbed Rs50, 000 from another house in Kahna.

In another locality, dacoits fled the scene after stealing Rs70,000 from a store in Gulshan Ravi, Rs2 lac from a family in Sanda, Rs1 lac from a citizen in Factory Area and Rs2 lac from a resident’s house in Township.

Similarly, police stations have been bombarded with cases of motorcycles being stolen.