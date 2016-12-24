CMs to attend JCC meeting in Beijing

Chief ministers (CMs) from all provinces of Pakistan are expected to attend an upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on December 29.

The JCC meeting will review the progress about the ongoing projects till December 2017. It is also expected to take decisions about the new industrial and energy projects for the next year.

An official of the Pakistan Embassy said that they have received confirmation of participation in the meeting from the secretariats of all the chief ministers, including chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will represent and preside the meeting from Pakistan while Vice Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of China will chair on behalf of the Chinese government.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman would attend meeting along with more than 15 federal and provincial secretaries, he added.