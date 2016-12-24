CJ-designate pledges to bring positive changes in judiciary

Chief Justice-designate of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that no pressure would be taken from any corner while making decisions. He vowed not to succumb to any fears, self-interests or expediency in performance of his duties.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Lahore High Court Bar’s silver jubilee here, the Chief Justice-designate said that he would make sincere efforts to bring about positive changes in the judicial system of the country and provide relief to the litigants.

“Appointments of judges on merit will help resolve many issues and restore people’s trust in the judiciary,” he added.

“I started my career as a judge, and the advice of my father always guided me to success. He always told me that there will be no impediments for honest work. To be successful in life, hardwork with honesty is essential,” he said.

Justice Nisar said that provision of justice could be ensured if lawyers gave an assurance for not observing strike.

“If we do not perform our duties efficiently, that means we are leaving nothing behind for our coming generations,” he said, adding that “we have to give an efficient system to the next generations”.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that positive changes have been observed in judiciary following implementation of reforms.

He urged the court employees to focus only on their work during their duty hours for provision of timely justice to people.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were awarded to 25 lawyers over their good performance.