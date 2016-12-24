2 power plants of 1320 MW to be installed Gaddani

Two power plants of 1320 Megawatts would be installed in Gaddani area of Balochistan at a cost of $2 billion.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Balochistan government, HUBCO Power Company and Chinese company, China Power International in Islamabad.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Saifullah Chatta and the Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese Company signed MoU on behalf of their respective countries.

Under the project, two power plants of 660 MWs each would be constructed at Gaddani. Balochistan government would share three per cent cost of the project.

The project would be one from among of the major energy projects to be constructed under the CPEC which will prove as a landmark in the early progress and prosperity of Balochistan.