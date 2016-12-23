Zardari begins his journey home: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday (today) said that Asif Ali Zardari, after 18 months of self-exile, has begun his journey home.

In a tweet Bilawal said that he has begun his journey home while sharing a picture of his father as he departed for the airport from his Dubai residence.

-Preparations complete –

Preparations by the PPP to welcome Zardari to Pakistan were completed earlier today. A special bomb-proof truck has been brought to the Old Terminal which the former president would use to deliver his address upon arrival.

DIG Traffic Asif Aijaz Sheikh said no roads would be closed for the rally, adding that Shahrah-e-Faisal would also remain open.

Traffic would be halted only during the VIP movement, he said. The road leading from Terminal 1 to Star Gate would be closed for traffic in light of the PPP rally; only people attending the rally and journalists would be allowed to go to the area designated for the rally, he added.

Read more: He is back: “You come and go every three years but we…”