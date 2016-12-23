Zardari gets candid: Gives shocking reply to a female reporter

A female reporter on late Thursday evening during an event questioned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari about, “Where will you be at this time tomorrow?”

The offhand reply by the former president shocked the people as Zardari replied, “With you” adding that, “Where will you be?”

Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders were attending the valima ceremony of ex-Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan’s son.

The valima ceremony of Arbaz-ul-Ebad was held at a local hotel in Dubai’s Jumeirah area.

Other PPP leaders included Rehman Malik, Babar Awan, Owais Muzzaffar and Sharjeel Memon.

This is not the first time Zardari has made such remarks to the opposite gender.

Eight years ago Zardari’s meeting with Sarah Palin made headline as the former tells her that she is gorgeous in front of media.

Zardari called her “gorgeous” and said: “Now I know why the whole of America is crazy about you.”

“You are so nice,” Palin said, smiling. “Thank you.”

A handler from Zardari’s entourage then told the two politicians to keep shaking hands for the cameras.

“If he’s insisting, I might hug,” Zardari said. Palin smiled politely.