 Will never, ever eat at Trump’s new hotel restaurants, says celebrated chef

Renowned celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain never minces his words.

Bourdain has made it clear he will not be dining at the new sushi spot in US president-elect Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel next year.

“I will never eat in his restaurant,” Bourdain told Eater alluding to Alessandro Borgognone, the restaurant’s chef. “I have utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt.”

The restaurant, Nakazawa, is due to open at the Trump International Hotel in DC’s historic Old Post Office Pavilion in the summer of 2017. Borgognone pronounced his deal to open Nakazawa in November.

Bourdain also attacked Chef David Burke for agreeing to run a steakhouse at the hotel. He said his contemporaries should have taken a stance against Trump.

“It’s not helpful, that sort of thing [opening in a contentious hotel]. I’m not asking you to start putting up barricades now, but when they come and ask you, ‘Are you with us?’ You do have an option. You can say ‘No thanks, guys,’” he said.

Not hiding his contempt, Bourdain further told Eater, “The man eats his steak well done! I don’t think he’s a good person.”

In July 2015, Chefs José Andrés and Geoffrey Zakarian who were due to open eateries at the hotel withdrew leases following Trump’s reproachful and divisive comments on immigrants.

