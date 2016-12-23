Valima ceremony of former Sindh governor Ebad’s son attended by top PPP leadership

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders attended the valima ceremony of ex-Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan’s son.

The valima ceremony of Arbaz-ul-Ebad was held at a local hotel in Dubai’s Jumeirah area.

Other PPP leaders included Rehman Malik, Babar Awan, Owais Muzzaffar and Sharjeel Memon.

Awami Muslim League Chief Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Saleem Shehzad and political and social personalities from different countries also attended the ceremony.

There were reports of the arrival of former President Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf, however, Dr Ebad said Musharraf was not due in the valima ceremony as he had earlier visited his house to wish the couple well.

The ceremony turned into a PPP gathering as its top leadership was present.

Ebad left Karachi for Dubai on November 11, after being replaced by the new governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman. Ebad who represented the MQM occupied the Governor House for 14 years.