Trump is Google’s most-searched person of 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump is google’s most Googled person of the year across the globe.

Trump has emerged as the top- trending person across 88 countries in 2016, according to data Google provided to TIME.

Among the many countries searching for Trump were Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Russia, Mexico and almost all of Europe. Other politicians featured on the list too, as well as athletes and celebrities. Disqualified Peruvian presidential candidate Julio Guzmán was the most-searched person in Peru. In Brazil, it was former president Lula da Silva who has been indicted for alleged corruption and money laundering.

Columbia and Singapore were busy searching for Olympic gold medalists Mariana Pajón and Joseph Schooling, while actor Leonardo DiCaprio topped the list in Morocco, actor Angelina Jolie in Tunisia and model Gigi Hadid in Montenegro.