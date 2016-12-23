Rangers raid three offices of Zardari’s close friend Anwar Majeed

The Rangers Friday (today) raided three offices of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s close friend Anwar Majeed just a few hours before the former’s arrival in the country.

According to reports, during the raid important documents have been confiscated.

The raid occurred near Karachi’s I.I Chundigar Road, Hockey Stadium and Metropol.

Moreover, at least five people have been detained and weapons have been seized from their custody.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said that the timing of the raids was critical. “It is a message that the Karachi Operation will continue without any hiccups,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not have any knowledge of the raid.

Mazhar Abbas said that Rangers had seized records from the offices, which may have details of transfer posting of officials or properties.

This is a developing story, more news to follow