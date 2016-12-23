PSL: Malala meets Peshawar Zalmi’s owner

World’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai was presented Peshawar Zalmi merchandise by owner Javed Afridi as he met her family in the UK.

Malala in return presented a copy of her book ‘I am Malala’ to Javed. The book was published in 2013 and has sold more than one and a half million copies across the globe.

The owner, Javed, in his tweet, said he met Malala with ‘mixed emotions’. He also appreciated her work ‘to uplift women education globally’.

Peshawar Zalmi is one of the five teams which are a part of the Pakistan Super League.