PPP must not succumb to pressure over minorities protection law, says PIL chief

Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) Chairman Sajid Ishaq has expressed concern over recent reports in the media suggesting that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is considering withdrawing the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities Bill) Bill 2015 passed recently by the Sindh Assembly in wake of pressure being exerted by Islamist religiopolitical parties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PIL chief said that members of the non-Muslim communities in Pakistan were extremely disappointed by reports that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari had given an assurance to Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq that the Sindh government would withdraw the landmark law restricting forced religious conversions and subsequent forced marriages.

“The PPP government in Sindh has dashed the hopes of non-Muslims living across Pakistan by ostensibly succumbing to pressure being exerted by religiopolitical parties. We had hoped that the other three provinces would follow in Sindh’s footsteps and charter the path towards the fulfilment of the mission of founding fathers of Pakistan, but recent media reports in this regard have forced the minority communities to rethink their status in this country,” Ishaq said, according to the statement.

Under the law passed unanimously by the Sindh Assembly last month, anyone found involved in a forced conversion could face a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison along with a fine.

“We had hoped that the law passed by the PPP-dominated Sindh Assembly will address genuine grievances of non-Muslim Pakistanis and undo the negative image of our country but now it seems that the PPP, which claims of having a vision of equality for all citizens of Pakistan and values of religious harmony, tolerance and peace, has instead chosen to surrender to the will of the religious forces,” he said.

Ishaq said that the legislation was basically aimed at preventing forced marriages of young girls, mainly from the Hindu community in Sindh province. “The abduction of young Hindu girls and then their reappearance in the court of law with a Muslim husband, announcing that she has embraced Islam and wedded of her own free will, were common occurrences in some parts of the Sindh province as in other parts of the country too from time to time,” pointed out the PIL chairman.

“This also had a very strong adverse emotional, psychological and cultural impact on the Hindu community as well because out of fear of their abduction, the parents would wed their daughters off even before they have entered their teens,” Ishaq said, urging the PPP and its top leadership not to succumb to religious pressure and to live up to its claim of ensuring religious freedom to all Pakistanis.