PIA’s Karachi-bound flight diverted to Muscat

A Pakistan International Airlines flight on Friday from Lahore to Karachi was diverted to Muscat.

Flight PK-307 was scheduled to depart from Lahore at 9:00 PM Thursday night. However, it took off this morning and landed in Muscat instead of Karachi.

PIA Spokesperson Danyal Gilani told local media that the flight was diverted due to dense fog in Karachi. The visibility has been decreased to 50 metres.

“Muscat is the nearest standby airport where the flight could be landed,” he added.

After the fog cleared, the plane took off for Karachi from Muscat and landed at 12:07 PM.

FlightRadar24 data shows that airliner descended to 10,000 feet, encircled a few times and then continued its flight to ultimately land in Muscat.

The PIA spokesperson added that another flight PK-732 from Jeddah to Karachi landed in Lahore due to fog.