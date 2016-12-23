NTC Data Center services receive healthy response 

The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has received a healthy response from public sector organisations to avail NTC Data Center Services.

As per directions of Minister of State for Information Technology, Ms Anusha Rehman, all data/services of National IT Board (NITB) have seamlessly been migrated onto NTC platform while requests of other departments are in queue.

This was informed during a Director General Conference which was chaired by NTC Managing Director Brig (retd) Viqar Rashid Khan here on Friday to monitor progress on assigned tasks, progress of development works and operational activities.

The DG (Technical) while giving detailed briefing on newly-established National Data Center, highlighted its capabilities and its business model and strategy.

He also asked management to meet assigned targets within given time frame. He was hopeful that during the current year 2016-17, the NTC would be able to complete its 100pc ADP projects which would be a record in public sector organisations.