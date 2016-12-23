Pakistan’s legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum, Noor Jehan is being remembered on her 16th death anniversary today (Friday‚ December 23).

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan’s real name was Allah Wasai and was born on September 21‚ 1926 into a family of musicians in Kasur‚ Punjab.

She recorded about 10‚000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan including Urdu‚ Hindi‚ Punjabi and Sindhi.

Madam ruled the film industry for more than 35 years and sung appropriately six thousand songs for Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi films. Not only was she a celebrated playback singer but also a gifted ghazal singer.

In 1957‚ Noor Jahan was awarded the President’s Award for her acting and singing capabilities.

On December 23‚ 2000‚ Noor Jahan died as a result of heart failure and was buried in Karachi.