Mother, 2 daughters die in Lahore house fire

A fire broke out in an apartment in Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore on Thursday evening, killing a mother and two of her young daughters while the father and third daughter sustained severe burns.

The father Mazhar, eight-year-old Kainat, and five-year-old Manahil were immediately shifted to a local hospital.

According to reports, the mother Saima and daughter Iman were killed instantly, while Manahil was unable to fight the injuries and died early morning on Friday.

The flames destroyed everything in the house.

Model Town Police Superintendent Ismail Kharak noted that Saima attempted suicide four months ago while Mazhar had set fire to numerous household items.