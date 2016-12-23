Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington call it quits?

Actor Martin Freeman has called it quits with long-term partner Amanda Abbington.

The actors, who star as Dr Watson and Mary in Sherlock series, have been together since 2001 and share two children, Joe, 10, and Grace, eight, reported E! Online.

“I’m not with Amanda anymore. It’s very, very amicable. I’ll always love Amanda,” Freeman, 45, said.

The two met in 2000 on the set of their Channel 4 film Men Only and went on to work together on a number of films such as The Debt and The Robinsons.

Freeman did not reveal when the two split. Abbington has not commented on the breakup directly but thanked fans on Twitter after they posted her messages of support.

The 41-year-old Abbington will be spending Christmas with her and Freeman’s kids.