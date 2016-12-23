Indian-occupied Kashmir to become part of Pakistan, claims Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday (today) said that Indian-held Kashmir will become part of Pakistan

Addressing a large public gathering at I.I Chundiagrh road he said that Pakistan is safe despite any Line of Control (LoC) border tensions.

While criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rulers saying leaders of Pakistan are only focused on developing roads and bridges.

Former president asserted, “We have become a necessity for China. This is beneficial for the country. We will work for the progress of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Earlier today, he was PPP warmly welcomed the return of former president and party’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari after 18 months of self-exile, with a public gathering at the Old Terminal of Jinnah International Airport (JIA).

Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan after abruptly leaving the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain.

In his June 16, 2015, speech, the former president had said army chiefs ‘come and go every three years’ but that the political leadership was here to stay. “We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs,” he had said.