I love Aamir personally but hate him professionally: Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has praised Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal, a biographical wrestling drama which hit the screens worldwide on Friday.

“My family saw Dangal and thought it was a much better film than Sultan. Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally,” wrote Salman on his Twitter page on Friday.

Aamir responded to his tweet by saying: “Salman Khan, in your ‘hate’ I feel only love. ‘I love you like I hate you’.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal chronicles the highly inspiring and empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.

Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Dangal is being marked as Aamir’s best work so far and has been appreciated by the showbiz industry at large.