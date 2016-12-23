He is back: “You come and go every three years but we…”

Self-exile followed a particularly harsh speech against military

Crackdown on party in Karachi in his absence

PM Nawaz welcomes Zardari’s return to politics

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has planned a warm welcome on the return of former president and party’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, after 18 months of self-exile, with a public gathering at the Old Terminal of Jinnah International Airport (JIA) today (Friday) here in Karachi.

Ex-president and PPP’s co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is returning to Pakistan after abruptly leaving the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain.

In his June 16, 2015, speech, the former president had said army chiefs ‘come and go every three years’ but that the political leadership was here to stay. “We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs,” he had said.

Warning the establishment to refrain from character assassination of political parties in the same speech, Zardari had said, “If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of accused generals since Pakistan’s creation.”

Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is of the general view that an alliance with the PPP is not on the cards, although if there emerges a clear stance on Panama Papers issue then the political discourse of the country will take a new path.

Meanwhile, the former president’s party is of the opinion that with Zardari’s return to Pakistan’s political scenario, the PPP’s politics will get revived and gain new direction.

PPP leaders think that Zardari’s expertise lies in maintaining bilateral ties and reconciliation. The party leaders stated that the return of the former president will revive the politics of opposition.

Prime Minister welcomes Zardari

When sought comment on the return of Asif Ali Zardari to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said in a statement to journalists Sarajevo, “Frankly, I am happy on his return. He should come and take over the reins of his party.”

The Prime Minister said he was in favour of political affinity and mentioned “the Charter of Democracy” signed along with PPP.

He said despite differences with PPP, Sharif said his party did not adopt the policy of agitation and sit-ins.

Bilawal upbeat

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto went as far as to claim during his address at a Foundation Day rally in Lahore that Zardari will become Pakistan’s president again.

Preparations underway

Sources at Bilawal House told a local media outlet that the PPP leader is expected to land around 2:30-3:30pm after Friday prayers.

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal, Khuhro said. Arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic due to the rally, Khuhro added, claiming that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic.

A statement from Karachi Traffic Police states that no roads will be closed for Zardari’s arrival.

However, in anticipation of large numbers of PPP supporters showing up at the airport to welcome their leader, traffic will be diverted at some points to avoid inconveniencing commuters, traffic police said.

Reports claim that the former president will be airlifted to Bilawal House after his speech, but Bilawal House sources said he will decide whether he wants to go to his family’s home in Karachi by road or by helicopter.

Bilawal House Spokesman Aijaz Durrani said Asif Zardari will leave for Larkana in the coming days for the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec 27.

Celebrations limited to Karachi

PPP has limited the celebrations of former president’s return to Karachi only. Talking to this scribe, PPP senior leader Senator Taj Haider claimed that it was decided to limit celebrations only to Karachi.

The party had planned a rally to welcome Zardari but the proposal was later turned down due to a shortage of time inconvenience it may cause to Karachiites.

He said that he was personally monitoring the arrangements since Bilawal announced Zardari’s return.

Another PPP senior leader Senator Saeed Ghani, who was personally present at JIA, claimed that the party had made arrangements for one million participants.

Traffic diversion plan

Sindh Police has issued the following directives to facilitate traffic in anticipation of Zardari’s arrival in Karachi on Friday.