Gigi Hadid refuses to marry Zayn Malik

Hollywood’s latest it-girl, model Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to marry British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik, who she has been dating for about a year now.

The 21-year-old beauty apparently, turned Malik down because she thinks she’s too young and “not ready to tie the knot”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Life and Style magazine, Gigi’s mother Yolanda is another reason why she’s not in a rush to marry.

“She’s seen her mum Yolanda go through two messy divorces so Gigi wants to make 100% sure that Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment,” a source explained, referring to Yolanda’s splits from Mohammed Hadid and musician David Foster.