CPEC will bring economic revolution in Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while talking to the media in Sialkot said that CPEC will bring economic revolution, peace and massive employment opportunities in the country.

“Huge Chinese investments in the country reflect successful economic policies of the incumbent government,” he said

Defence Minister said, “Pakistan will continue to develop and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

Khawaja Asif further added that the political elements busy in hooliganism in the parliament are actually are trying for their political survival.

“People had become matured politically and they had rejected the negative politics of certain elements,” he said.

“PML-N had brought a competent leadership in the local bodies for serving people at their doorsteps,” he added.