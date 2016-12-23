Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in shootout in Milan: security source

A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told foreign media.

The Italian interior minister will hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said.

Earlier today, a man matching the description of Amri was seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted. The police said people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.

Fingerprints from a Tunisian suspect were also found inside the truck that smashed through the Christmas market and investigators assumed the migrant was at the wheel, officials said. Police had been on the hunt across Europe for Anis Amri, 24, as Germany reels from its worst attack in decades.