balu-mahi-trailer-is-out-leaving-our-hopes-high-for-the-movie-itself

The trailer of the much-anticipated Balu Mahi is finally out. With Ainy Jafri finally making a comeback to the film industry, she stars with none other than Osman Khalid Butt!

A short teaser for the duo’s upcoming rom-com Balu Mahi came out a little over a month ago and now, the complete trailer is here and it looks amazing.

The trailer starts with Balu (Butt) crashing the wedding of his lady love – at least, he thinks it’s her. Mistakenly, he ends up at the wrong wedding and unknowingly confesses his feelings to Mahi (Jafri), who is in ghoonghat. The bride-to-be then asks a baffled Balu to run away with her as she does not want to get married.

The trailer is reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Jab We Met, especially when Mahi proposes to run away.

Similarly, it shows some of the most beautiful locations across northern Pakistan, where Balu and Mahi can be seen dancing around.

Javed Sheikh also makes an appearance, as does supermodel Sadaf Kanwal, who is possibly Balu’s first love interest.

Balu and Mahi then come face to face with the bad guy, which is being played by none other than Shafqat Cheema.

Directed by veteran TV serial director Haissam Hussain, Balu Mahi is a travel film which attempts to portray Lahore and northern Pakistan on a larger-than-life canvas and celebrate romance in a unique manner. It has been produced by Sadia Jabbar, written by Saad Azhar and the music is composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.