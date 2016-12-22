Zardari to land in Karachi tomorrow afternoon:Nisar

PPP leader Nisar said during a press conference, on Thursday, that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari will land at Karachi’s old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon.

The former president is returning to Pakistan after abruptly leaving the country last year following a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain.

Sources at Bilawal House told a private news channel that the PPP leader is expected to land around 2:30-3:30pm after Friday prayers.

Zardari will address a rally outside the old Jinnah terminal, Khuhro said. Arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic due to the rally, Khuhro said, adding that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic as the rally is expected to stretch from Stargate to the old Jinnah terminal.

Bilawal House Spokesman Aijaz Durrani said Asif Zardari will leave for Larkana in the coming days for the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec 27.