Two alleged robbers gunned down in shootout

At least two alleged robbers were gunned down while a policeman was injured during an alleged police encounter in Karachi on Thursday.

According to reports, two robbers showed up near Bhains Colony area and started looting citizens.

The police personnel who were on patrolling duty reached the area and robbers started firing at them, leaving a policeman injured.

The police retaliated and fatally injured two robbers. The injured robbers were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

The injured policeman was identified as Suleiman Khattak.

Weapons, a motorcycle, cash, cell phones and other stolen valuables were seized from the robbers.

The identity of the dead robbers could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.