MTs of different areas being converted on ABC with reduced losses

K-Electric, under its project ‘Ujala’, is continuously investing in improving its transmission and distribution network across the city by converting the cables on loss-incurring PMTs to Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC).

A spokesman of the utility said on Thursday that the new cables have helped in reducing losses and vastly improving the reliability of power supply in these areas. He said that under Project Ujala, K-Electric, has converted cables on an entire feeder serving Sharifabad in Liaquatabad to Aerial Bundled Cables.

The fault ratio (number of tripping and outages) has significant declined due to the ABC installation. Post-completion of ABC work, all 13 PMTs served by the feeder are now low loss, ie, load-shed free.

In addition, more than 30 other PMTs and Substations from Ishaqabad and Baatwanagr in Liaquatabad amongst other areas have also been successfully converted to these Aerial Bundled Cables which have resulted in enhancing the power supply in these areas.

The spokesman pointed out that K-Electric launched its flagship community development project ‘Ujala’ earlier this year, with an estimated investment of PKR 5 billion to empower the lives of over 1 million people residing in 200 communities across its network.