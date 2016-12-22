Mayor wants to work with PPP-led Sindh govt

Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Waseem Akhtar has expressed the desire to work with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government with the spirit of coordination.

“I want Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to act like my boss,” said Akhtar while addressing a dinner reception at Dialdas Club here late on Wednesday night.

The mayor said in the local government bodies the elected representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had brought both passion to work for the betterment and past experience of the local governance. “We have got a very good team and we can resolve the people’s problems,” he asserted.

Akhtar said his party’s leaders and workers had learned a lot from their mistakes. He said the policy making institutions should not make the policies which generate a sense of deprivation.

The mayor pointed out that some people who had never remained involved in the political struggle were now being supported to form and head new political parties.

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain, the MNA and MPAs of MQM-Pakistan and local leaders also spokes on the occasion.