IGP for foolproof security on Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

5 hours ago BY APP
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, DEC 24: Policemen stands guard at St. Patrick Church As security has been tightened all around the city on the eve of Christmas Day in Karachi on Saturday, December 24, 2011.(Rizwan Ali/PPI Images).

 

The Sindh Police chief has directed that extraordinary security arrangements be made in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day as well as on Christmas on December 25.

A spokesman for the Sindh Police said the IGP pointed out that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, government personalities, as well as, a large number of people will visit the mausoleum to pay homage to Jinnah.

In view of the rush of the people, a heavy police posse be deployed for security in, around and at the gates of the mausoleum. Besides, clearance and sweeping be also ensured, it was further instructed.

The IGP also directed that on the occasion of Christmas, extraordinary security arrangements be made at the churches, missionary schools and localities of the Christians.

