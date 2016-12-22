IGP for foolproof security on Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

The Sindh Police chief has directed that extraordinary security arrangements be made in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day as well as on Christmas on December 25.

A spokesman for the Sindh Police said the IGP pointed out that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, government personalities, as well as, a large number of people will visit the mausoleum to pay homage to Jinnah.

In view of the rush of the people, a heavy police posse be deployed for security in, around and at the gates of the mausoleum. Besides, clearance and sweeping be also ensured, it was further instructed.

The IGP also directed that on the occasion of Christmas, extraordinary security arrangements be made at the churches, missionary schools and localities of the Christians.