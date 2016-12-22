Expendables 4: Action heroes unite for one last time

It’s been a decent year for Sylvester Stallone: back in January, his touching performance as Rocky Balboa in spin-off Creed earned him both a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, action hero has lined up a future film role which will see him reprise yet another role – this one as The Expendables’ Barney Ross in what is being touted as the last film in the franchise.

Spearheaded by Stallone, the series – following a team of mercenaries – began in 2010 luring action film fans with the stunt casting of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Randy Couture and Terry Crews not to mention cameos from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

According to The Independent, two sequels have followed adding Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson into the fold for what were increasingly barmy instalments.

It’s unknown who to expect in The Expendables 4 but considering his Hollywood takeover, expect to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson show up for the team of mercenaries’ last hurrah.

The Expendables 4 will be released in 2018.