Above 150 killed in IOK, no information about 10,000 arrested: FO

The Foreign Office on Thursday said since the murder of Kashmiri youth leader Muzaffar Wani on July 8, more than 150 Kashmiris have been killed while above 10,000 have been arrested by the Indian security forces besides another 600 suffering pellet guns injuries.

Addressing a weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that there was no information about those who have been arrested as whether they were tortured or even they could end up in mass graves, as was done in the past.

He once again urged the international community to call India to account for grave human rights violations and defiance of the United Nations Security Council resolutions as well as the international human rights laws.

Zakaria said that India had been issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris to sabotage the plebiscite committed under the UNSC resolutions saying such a demographical change was also the sheer violations of the resolutions.

He said besides the violence, Pakistan had time and again also urged the international community to take notice of the material changes India had been carrying out in the disputed territory. Besides violating the UNSC resolutions and human rights laws, India had been disallowing any independent inquiry into the situation.

To a question, he said Foreign Affairs Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry would lead Pakistani delegation for the talks with China and Russia scheduled to be held in Russia on December 27. He said that the issues of common concerns including Afghanistan would be discussed during the talks.

He reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was of utmost importance to Pakistan and the latter had been extending all out cooperation in this regard.

Answering another question about a Pentagon report, he said that Pakistan did not allow its territory to be used against any other state.

Pakistan’s role and successes for elimination of terrorism and sacrifices in this struggle had been widely acknowledged by the international community including the United States, he remarked.

He told the media that around 728 Pakistanis were in Saudi jails for various charges; however the Pakistani embassy facilitated them for consular services as well as for negotiation with the employers to resolve the dispute.

About the ongoing settlements in West Bank by Israel, he said since 1967, Pakistan had been strongly opposing the activities as those were the sheer violations of international laws.

Zakaria said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had concluded his three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina wherein the two leaderships discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres.

About the status of Pakistani citizen arrested in the aftermath of an attack at Christmas market in Berlin, he said there were clear reports that he had been released by the German authorities.