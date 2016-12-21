Sindh rozgar website needs improvement

Two Job advertisements have been published in various newspapers on dated 08th Dec, 2016 regarding vacancies in Board of Revenue Sindh as well Anti-encroachment force Board of Revenue Sindh, in both advertisements they have mentioned that applicants shall also apply online through “Sindh Rozgar”.

But, I would like to draw attention authorities concerned that, both advertisements not yet updated in Sindh Rozgar website for online however applicants are still waiting for update in website as applicants can be applied easily through internet and can keep safe money which spend in Photostat and courier.

A website by the name of Sindh Rozgar created for this hope that people will apply through online to minimize their courier and Photostat expenses but we have observed since last few days that website not yet updated. In addition, through online apply applicants can save their money those who spend in photocopy of qualification, experience and other related documents as well passport size photo and courier charge.

On the other hand, it has also observed that when we apply online then a box appears of Draft number.

The organisers are requested to kindly keep all government jobs on website so people can easily apply.

Shahid Ahmed Qureshi